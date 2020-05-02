Salman Khan helps Bollywood’s special artists amid lockdown, donates Rs 3000 to each of them

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan has donated money for specially-abled workers in the film industry, in addition to all the other donations that he has been making amid the lockdown that has stalled all businesses including showbiz amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Mid Day report claimed that Salman has donated Rs 3000 for the members of All India Special Artists Association (AISAA). It quoted Pravin Rana, a vertically-challenged artiste, as saying, “Nobody cares much for us, but Salman bhai stood by us during these trying times. We were surprised when we learnt that Rs 3,000 had been deposited into our accounts on Tuesday. No other actor has come forward to help us.” He added about working with Salman in Bharat (2019), “During the shoot too, he asked us to reach out to him when in need.”

AISAA is a wing of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Another AISAA member Shameem Ahmed also told the tabloid, “We don’t get work on a daily basis. We are grateful to FWICE and Salman Khan for helping us with ration and financial help amid the lockdown. We have been told he will make a deposit next month, too.”

Salman has also been donating to the needy who have lost their livelihood due to the nationwide lockdown. He has also supported some of the daily wage workers economically. Salman also provided ration facility to several migrant workers. Politician Baba Siddique on Friday took to Twitter to thank the actor for his contribution. “Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again,” Siddique tweeted. Siddique also shared a few pictures of a godown and trucks filled with food supplies.

Earlier, Salman had extended financial support for 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

