FWICE on funds not reaching the needy: ‘We have shared the details with Salman Khan as well as Yash Raj Films’

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 19:18 IST

Even as makeup artist Sushant Singh claimed that the money donated to unions in the film industry is not reaching the needy, Ashok Dubey, general secretary of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has explained how the logistics make it impossible to get all the money to reach all the needy within a short span of time.

“Of the 25,000 -30,000 daily wage workers, we have procured account numbers for 19,000. We have shared the details with Salman Khan as well as Yash Raj Films as they have volunteered to help. YRF has transferred Rs 5,000 in 3,000 of these accounts. Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and several others have donated funds to our federation,” Ashok told Hindustan Times in an interview.

Approximately 5 lakh workers - daily wage and technicians - are working in the industry. Asked about the people who do not have accounts or who may not be able to share details, Ashok added, “We are waiting for that as well. Producers Guild of India is also helping us. We want to have clarity on the total amount that we have. We wish to deposit at least Rs 2,000-3,000. So we are waiting for all funds to get together in our accounts.”

Sushant had claimed in an interview with Mid Day, “A few senior hairdressers reached out to me and I discussed their predicament with the association (Make-Up Artistes Association). I keep hearing how large donations are being made [by stars], but people are going hungry here. Groupism is being practised at (the cine associations).”

“There are around 800 women workers with us and 40 of them do not have any bank accounts. We decided to build a separate database for them and sent them to Salman. There are people around the age of 70-80 who do not have bank accounts. We have procured account details of their relatives and sent them to Salman sir,” Ashok said.

Asked about people not getting their dues, Ashok said, “We are waiting for clarity for two days. We do not want to transfer funds in the accounts of people who have already received money from Salman or YRF. But we must have missed a lot because we are not able to access our data in offices.”

He also revealed that several workers in production, camera association and fighter associations have refused the help, declaring that they can manage through the crisis. “We have said this earlier, people who do not have accounts, can get the relief funds after the lockdown ends on April 14-15. As far as ration is concerned, we got 4,000 packets of ration and we distributed the same. Leaders of each association are going and distributing these door to door. Because this is an unorganised sector, the gathering is too much when people discover about the help,” he said.

