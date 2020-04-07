Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna shares pics of her dramatic weight transformation, says was a ‘fat kid for 15 years of my life’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:55 IST

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and sister of actor Tiger Shroff, is a fitness freak and often shares glimpses from her workouts on Instagram. During an interactive session with her fans on the photo-sharing platform, she revealed that she was overweight when she was younger and shared a picture from her school days.

When an Instagram user asked Krishna how she manages to maintain her enviable figure, she replied, “Being a fat kid for 15 years of my life is definitely motivation enough to keep at it now that I have made it this far.”

Another user asked Krishna for pictures of her transformation and she shared a picture from her school days. In the photo, she looks completely unrecognisable as she is dressed in a loose white shirt with a black tie and black trousers. “Loool,” she wrote in her caption.

Last year, Krishna ventured into the fitness space with Tiger and launched a chain of mixed martial arts gyms. While she has worked as an assistant director on Munna Michael, which starred her brother, she has no interest in pursuing an acting career.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor dresses up for ‘work from home’, Arjun Kapoor says she’s ‘underdressed’ by her standards. See pic

“When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it’s not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera... I am a very private person. I like my own zone and I like being in my own space. I have a couple of friends that I have known for almost 20 years now and it’s just me and them in my own little bubble,” she told IANS.

Krishna will not enter films as she has no passion for being in front of the camera. “If I am not passionate about that one thing then, I won’t give it my 100 per cent. I am a very competitive person, so if I know that I can’t give my 100 per cent to something, then I am not going to be the best at it and that’s when I just refuse to do it,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more