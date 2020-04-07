e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor dresses up for ‘work from home’, Arjun Kapoor says she’s ‘underdressed’ by her standards. See pic

Kareena Kapoor dresses up for ‘work from home’, Arjun Kapoor says she’s ‘underdressed’ by her standards. See pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to get into the ‘work from home’ mode like only Kareena can. Here’s what happened.

bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor shared a new picture of herself.
Kareena Kapoor shared a new picture of herself.
         

Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing what she can to boost the spirits of fans amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, she posted a new photo about “work from home”.

Sharing it, she wrote, “Work from home they said....” In the picture, Kareena looks glamorous as usual. She is sporting a white linen shirt and a pair of white distressed jeans, accessorised with a hat and pout in place. While fans were gushing over her glamorous avatar, Arjun Kapoor decided to troll her. He wrote: “Underdressed by ur standards.” A variety of responses poured in from her fans. One called her “Boss Lady” while another asked “What work is it?”

 

View this post on Instagram

Work from home they said...

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Through much of Covid-19 crisis, Kareena has been giving a peek into her personal life while also inspiring fans to hang in there. Couple of days back, she posted a picture of herself wearing a necklace made by her son Taimur Ali Khan with pasta. Sharing it, she had written: “Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan.” Last week, she has posted a picture of her son’s painting. Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiarie.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh complained about her on family WhatsApp group, calls her ‘phat-phat’

Like many others from Bollywood, Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan pledged support to various relief funds needed to fight coronavirus. In early April, posting a message on Instagram, she had written: “We extend our support to the PM-CARES and Chief Minister’s Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible.”

Earlier on March 31, the Jab We Met actor had announced their contribution to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association of Human Values (IAHV).

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19: Centre may extend lockdown after Apr 14 as states, experts make request
Covid-19: Centre may extend lockdown after Apr 14 as states, experts make request
In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world
In PM Modi’s hydroxychloroquine export order, a Covid-19 message to the world
Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 75,000: Report
Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 75,000: Report
‘Horrific’, says activist as hundreds of lockdown-hit animals die in Pakistan
‘Horrific’, says activist as hundreds of lockdown-hit animals die in Pakistan
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
Captain ‘not so cool’: 3 instance when Dhoni lost his cool on cricket field
The Fisker Ocean electric concept SUV could be the off-roader for the future
The Fisker Ocean electric concept SUV could be the off-roader for the future
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
Covid-19: WhatsApp limits message forwarding to one chat at a time
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news