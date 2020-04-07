Kareena Kapoor dresses up for ‘work from home’, Arjun Kapoor says she’s ‘underdressed’ by her standards. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:23 IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing what she can to boost the spirits of fans amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, she posted a new photo about “work from home”.

Sharing it, she wrote, “Work from home they said....” In the picture, Kareena looks glamorous as usual. She is sporting a white linen shirt and a pair of white distressed jeans, accessorised with a hat and pout in place. While fans were gushing over her glamorous avatar, Arjun Kapoor decided to troll her. He wrote: “Underdressed by ur standards.” A variety of responses poured in from her fans. One called her “Boss Lady” while another asked “What work is it?”

Through much of Covid-19 crisis, Kareena has been giving a peek into her personal life while also inspiring fans to hang in there. Couple of days back, she posted a picture of herself wearing a necklace made by her son Taimur Ali Khan with pasta. Sharing it, she had written: “Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan.” Last week, she has posted a picture of her son’s painting. Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso #QuaranTimDiarie.”

Like many others from Bollywood, Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan pledged support to various relief funds needed to fight coronavirus. In early April, posting a message on Instagram, she had written: “We extend our support to the PM-CARES and Chief Minister’s Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible.”

Earlier on March 31, the Jab We Met actor had announced their contribution to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association of Human Values (IAHV).

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

