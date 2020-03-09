Tiger Shroff watches Baaghi 3 with fans and sister Krishna in Gaiety Galaxy, see pics

bollywood

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff made a surprise visit to a Mumbai theatre to watch the reaction of the audience to his latest release, Baaghi 3, but his fans surprised him with all the love they showered on him. Tiger visited Gaiety Galaxy theatre with his sister Krishna Shroff and watched Baaghi 3 with his fans. He sat in the front row as the theatre was housefull and experienced all the real emotions that fans had for him.

After the movie got over, Tiger was happy to receive love and affection from fans who rushed to him after noticing his presence. Tiger was surrounded by an ocean of fans hooting and whistling for his performance in the film.

Tiger’s mom Ayesha had shared a childhood picture of Tiger, announcing how proud she is of her son’s achievements. “God bless you my Baaghi!! I have no words to tell you how proud you make me. God bless the incredible cast and crew of Baaghi 3!!!! Tigerians and action fans go watch the film!! You have never seen action like this in Hindi cinema!!!! Jaan laga diya to give you a spectacle!!” Ayesha wrote on social media.

After the film fared well at the box office, Ayesha also a poster of the movie and captioned it with heart emojis. She also shared a video from outside Gaiety Galaxy theatre.

Baaghi 3 features Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff, and Riteish Deshmukh in the role of his brother. The action flick that revolves around the bond of the two brothers was largely shot in Serbia in extreme temperatures. It also stars Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Fox Star Studios India, Baaghi 3 was released in theatres on March 6.

