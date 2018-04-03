Salman Khan’s action scene from Race 3 leaked and we can’t take our eyes off guns, bikes and Bhai

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who makes his debut in a negative role with Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, has slipped into action mode with so much swag. On Tuesday, a video emerged online which shows the Dabangg star on a bike, wielding a gun.

Check out the pictures and videos from Race 3 sets:

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez is said to be learning how to handle and operate a gun as she needs that to essay the role. Jacqueline said in a press statement, “I had very briefly used a gun in an earlier film but for Race 3, there is a lot more to learn as the use is more extensive. I have been training with some of the best people for it and performing action is quite exciting.”

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 is the third film in the hit franchise and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. Abbas-Mustan directed the first two iterations of Race and both films had Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

