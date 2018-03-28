Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor’s confrontational, Parineeti Chopra pensive in new stills

Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, has been in the news for all the unusual reasons – its title being one of them. The film has Arjun as an ambitious Delhi Police officer and Parineeti belonging to a completely different social strata. The film’s shoot has been quirky too – from Indo-Nepal border to a village in Uttarakhand which will soon be immersed underwater because of the construction of a dam.

On Wednesday, the film’s two leads – Arjun and Parineeti – shaed two stills from the film’s shoot. While Arjun is in the midst of a confrontation, Parineeti Chopra looks lost in thoughts.

“Dibakar is filming extremely intense and gritty portions of the film at the Indo-Nepal border. The portions will show the tension between Arjun and Parineeti’s character. These are crucial and defining moments of the film. The area where the two are shooting is exactly at the border and is constantly under alert for illegal immigration and smuggling. People use an inflated rubber tube as a floating device on the Kali river at the border and make this risky crossing in the thick of a wintry night. So, shooting has been quite difficult. Local authorities have been of tremendous help providing the crew with assistance and necessary security,” a source told Hindustan Times earlier.

Arjun plays a 30-year-old cop from the Delhi Police’s special unit in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Arjun’s character wants a promotion so he can play a more responsible role in law enforcement, and needs to undergo special training so that he can be assigned to high-profile cases.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is set to release on August 3, 2018.