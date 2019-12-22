e-paper
Sanjay Dutt’s niece Siya gets married, entire family comes together for iconic photos. See pics inside

1980’s actor Kumar Gaurav’s daughter Siya Kumar got married on Saturday in a private ceremony to her long-time boyfriend Aditya. Her uncle Sanjay Dutt .

Kumar Gaurav is married to Namrata, Sanjay Dutt’s sister.
Daughter of actor Kumar Gaurav, Siya Kumar, got married on Saturday. Kumar’s brother-in-law Sanjay Dutt too made an appearance at his niece’s wedding. According to a Pinkvilla copy, Siya married her long-time boyfriend Aditya in a private ceremony.

In pictures from the wedding that are now online, the actor poses with the newly weds and other family members. In one of the pictures, Sanjay, his wife Maanyata and daughter Iqra pose with Namrata Dutt, Kumar Gaurav and the newlyweds. Wearing a pale pink and cream ensemble, the bride and groom were in coordinated clothes. Siya wore a lehenga choli while Aditya was seen in narrow pants, kurta and a Nehru jacket. Other members of the family include mother Namrata and sister Saachi Kumar Amrohi were in shades of cream too.

 

Kumar Gaurav, son of veteran Bollywood actor Rajender Kumar, became quite a sensation when he made a debut with Love Story in 1981. The film was a major hit. While he worked in films like Mahesh Bhatt’s Naam, Teri Kasam, Star and Kaante, Kumar Gaurav’s career never really took off. Kumar Gaurav’s other daughter Saachi is married to the grandson of legendary Bollywood director Kamaal Amrohi, Bilal.

Sanjay, meanwhile, was dressed in white. Sanjay was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s ambitious Panipat, which failed to do wonders at the box office. Sanjay will next be seen in the sequel of Kannada hit KGF, called KGF Chapter 2. He will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Talking about his wife Maanyata earlier, Sanjay told  Mumbai Mirror, “I’m proud and fortunate to have a wife like her. Her focus has always been home, husband, kids and her work. I’ve never interfered in her trading, knowing she has a business acumen. After my father passed away, Maanayata has been my support system. She never let me fall, she was always there to pick me up.”

