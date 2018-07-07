Sanju: Onscreen Priya Dutt couldn’t bring herself to call Ranbir Kapoor ‘bhaiyya’

Anyone who works with Rajkumar Hirani or Ranbir Kapoor never stops praising their talent and dedication. Aditi Gautam also had a similar experience while working with them in the recently released Sanjy Dutt biopic. Describing the experience as overwhelming, Aditi shares that while she will never forget how Hirani praised her for performing a particular scene to the T, Ranbir, too,made efforts to break the ice to help her perform better.

The actor who played the role of Sanjay Dutt’s sister, Priya Dutt, in the film, says, “In my entire journey during the film, every single day I have learnt something or the other from Raju sir. The way he works and guides you, it helps an actor bring out the best he or she can. I feel lucky to have got this opportunity. Firstly, I never thought that I look anywhere near Priya Dutt, but after hair and make-up I could not believe myself. He has the eye for such things and was the one who found the similarity even without the makeover. I remember while shooting, there was this particular tragic scene that needed to be done properly. And Raju sir was impressed by my performance so much that he patted my back, smiled and said ‘well done’,” says Aditi, who started her film career with Neninthe (2008) starring Ravi Teja. Sanju is her first Bollywood film.

Talking about the film, she also recalls a fun incident that happened while shooting with Ranbir, who played the role of Dutt. “It was very difficult for me to call him ‘Bhaiya’ in the first place. How can I? He is Ranbir Kapoor after all and I was like I can’t do this… (Laughs) But somehow I managed. So there was this one scene where I had to call him Bhaiya loudly, unlike normal times, and somehow I could not make myself raise my voice. And after a few takes, the sound dada had to intervene,” adds the actor.

Aditi Gautam worked with Rajkumar Hirani in the later’s directorial Sanju.

So how was Kapoor as a co-star? “He is a humble and superbly talented actor. We would chill over coffee and have this conversation about how south Indian film industry works etc. He is one actor who makes sure that he give his best at every shot, which at times helps the actor opposite him perform better. The way he used to get into the character is commendable,” she says.

