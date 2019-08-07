Shah Rukh Khan flies to Australia to attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, to be honoured for excellence in cinema. See pics

bollywood

Actors Shah Rukh Khan is all set to be the chief guest at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne that begins on August 8. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday night.

Travelling easy in black casuals and canvas shoes, Shah Rukh walked in at the airport with shades. Filmmaker Karan Johar was also seen on his way to Australia. He was in denims and a jacket with ‘Dry clean only’ printed on it.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Karan and Shah Rukh and are among the many Bollywood celebrities who will attend the festival’s opening ceremony on Wednesday. Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were also spotted leaving for Melbourne. They were seen together at the airport on early Tuesday morning.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at Mumbai airport.

Among others expected to attend the festival are Tabu, Zoya Akhtar, Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie Shankar and Thiagrajan Kumararaja.

Shah Rukh will be felicitated with ‘Excellence in Cinema’ honour at the awards night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 8. The festival would pay tribute to the actor’s continuous contribution to cinema and popular culture in India with the award.

The actor will be presented the award by Linda Dessau, who is the first female Governor of the State of Victoria. “I’m humbled and honoured for this recognition. It will be a great experience to share the stage and the podium with my fellow industry members who are all coming from various parts of India to celebrate cinema in Melbourne. I look forward to meeting her excellency, Linda Dessau at the wonderful evening that has been planned by IFFM,” Shah Rukh said in a statement.

Helmed by the Victorian government, Australia, the IFFM is back for its tenth edition in the cultural city and will celebrate “courage” as its central theme in 2019. The felicitation will take place at the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne, which is one of the city’s heritage landmarks.

