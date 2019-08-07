Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora leave together for Australia to attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:08 IST

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have flown to Australia to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The two were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning.

While Arjun was in a red tee paired with black denims and jacket, Malaika was in red pants and a striped pullover paired with boots.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seen at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

The festival will begin on August 8 and will conclude on August 17. The two will be attending the opening ceremony at the Palais Theatre where the renowned Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Indian cinema. While Shah Rukh Khan will be the chief guest at the event, singer Amaal Mallik is also set to perform on stage.

Malaika was also spotted at the gym earlier on Monday. She was seen wearing a matching peach-coloured outfit as she stepped out of her car and waved to the photographers.

Malaika Arora at the gym.

Arjun and Malaika had returned from their New York vacation a month ago. After months of denial, the two had made their relationship status official on Arjun’s birthday by sharing a romantic picture from the US on Instagram. Malaika had wished Arjun saying, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.”

The two had then shared several pictures from their vacation with candid captions besides reacting to each other’s posts on Instagram. From twinning in similar outfits to striking the same pose, their holiday pictures were full of love and went viral in no time.

Also read: Nach Baliye 9 contestant Urvashi Dholakia on buying a luxury car: ‘Every second person in Mumbai has that car’

Arjun and Malaika had recently attended Karan Johar’s house party together. The two were seen having fun with the other guests in the video shared by Karan on his Instagram account. However, the couple along with other guests including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan were accused of being in a “drugged state” by SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 09:06 IST