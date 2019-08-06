Sonakshi Sinha comments on arrest video, Sara Ali Khan wins the internet by carrying her own luggage. See pics, videos

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:54 IST

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted out and about town on Tuesday. While Malaika Arora was on her routine trip to the gym, actor Raveena Tandon was joined by Govinda on the sets of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, and Sonakshi Sinha appeared to be getting arrested in a video doing the rounds online.

Fans were concerned about Sonakshi’s well-being online, with several of them posting messages on Twitter wondering how the actor could have been arrested. The hashtag ‘Asli Sona Arrested’ began trending on Twitter. “Hey guys, I know there are some concerning videos doing the rounds,” she wrote on Instagram. “It is me, but that is not the entire truth. I will share everything in detail with you all soon,” the actor continued, hinting at some sort of promotional gimmick.

So curious to know why Sonakshi Sinha is really behind bars? Can someone tell me. #AsliSonaArrested @sonakshisinhapic.twitter.com/9az1kjZOxX — Shalini Kapoor (@criticshalini) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon was joined by Govinda and his wife on the sets of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye. The show is produced by Govinda’s Partner co-star, Salman Khan.

Raveena Tandon and Govinda on the sets of Nach Baliye. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora was spotted on her usual gym rounds, wearing a matching peach-coloured outfit as she stepped out of her car and waved for the photographers. Malaika is routinely spotted on her way to or from her workout session.

Malaika Arora spotted at the gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who was caught hugging her rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan at Lucknow airport - he was seeing her off - was spotted returning to Mumbai, lugging a loaded trolley with three massive suitcases. Fans on social media were very impressed with her for pushing her own trolley, and not having a personal assistant do it for her. “She is doing her own luggage which no stars do!!! I love her for this simplicity and her grounded attitude,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “No manager, assistant, spot boy ? Very down to earth,” wrote another.

Mrunal Thakur, John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani promote Batla House. ( Varinder Chawla )

Actors John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, along with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, were spotted doing the promotional rounds for their upcoming film, Batla House, which is slated for release on August 15.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 18:39 IST