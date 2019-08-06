Sonakshi Sinha issues apology to Valmiki community following her offensive remark

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:21 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha issued an apology to the Valmiki community after her remark against the group was criticised. In a recent interview, she had a made a mention of the community.

While posting her apology on Twitter, the actor stated that if she has hurt anyone, it was totally “unintentional” and “underogatory”.

“With reference to an interview I did with Siddharth Kanan on July 23, 2019, I place on record that I have tremendous regard and respect for the Valmiki Samaj and all their valuable contributions to our society and country,” the Dabangg actor tweeted.

In continuation, she added, “If any person or community has been hurt by the usage of any word by me, despite it being unintentional and un-derogatory to anyone, I humbly apologise for the same.”

Also read: Rakhi Sawant says she kept her wedding a secret out of fear: ‘My husband doesn’t like media’

The 32-year old was the target of the Valmiki community after she uttered the word ‘b****i’ on being asked about her airport looks, in the interview, reportedly. The riled members of the community even burned an effigy of the actor in Moradabad, expressing their anger on her.

Sonakshi’s recent release Khandaani Shafakhana aims at breaking sex-related taboos.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 17:21 IST