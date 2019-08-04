Khandaani Shafakhana box office collection day 2: Sonakshi Sinha’s film struggles at Rs 1.6 cr, Hobbs and Shaw banks Rs 24.5 crore

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 14:09 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s is looking at yet another box office dud with her latest outing, Khandaani Shafakhana reportedly earning mere Rs 85 lakhs on day two of the release. After making an opening of a measly Rs 75 lakh, the film has totalled Rs 1.6 crore by Saturday, according to a report on Box Office India.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana is a comedy film about Baby (Sonakshi) who inherits a sex clinic with the condition that she needs to first run it successfully for a year. The film also stars Varun Sharma and marks the acting debut of rapper Badshah.

Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma in a still from Khandaani Shafakhana.

Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mystery friend identified as Ananya Marwaaha. See pics

This week’s Hollywood release, Hobbs and Shaw, the latest instalment in the hit Fast and Furious franchise, has proved to be a major threat to Sonakshi’s film. It collected Rs 11 crore on day two of the release, making a total of Rs 24.5 crore. With an opening collection of Rs 13.5 crore, it became the sixth best Hollywood opener in India and the second biggest Hollywood opener of the year in the country after Avengers Endgame. The film stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in lead roles.

Talking about shooting for the film, Sonakshi had said earlier, “I shot the most difficult sequence of my career in this film, where I am shown advertising the clinic in a live market. So, I was on this cycle rickshaw and behind me was a huge banner, which had ‘sex’ written on it. I had to say the names of all the sex-related illnesses and I was really shy before doing it. Shilpi gave me the confidence to do it. That’s precisely what the film talks about, that there should be no hesitation in the first place, even if I have to talk about it in front of 1000 people.” .

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 14:03 IST