Have you seen these latest pics of Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani?

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:52 IST

Actors and rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff stepped out for a lunch date on Sunday, which also mark Friendship Day. They were joined by Tiger’s Student of the Year 2 co-star Ananya Pandey.

Tiger was seen in a maroon T-shirt and dark pants and Disha was seen in a colourful floral dress with fluffy slippers. Ananya wore the brightest red dress with white sneakers. They were all clicked outside a Mumbai restaurant by the paparazzi. Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa was also seen at the restaurant.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput was seen at a nail salon on Sunday. She looked fit as ever in a yellow top and denim shorts. Her pictures were shared all over her fanpages on social media and many commented how she doesn’t look anything like a mother of two.

Malaika Arora was seen at a restaurant in Bandra on Saturday night. She wore a white top on striped black and white shorts and completed the outfit with a white blazer. Her boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted elsewhere in casual outfits after playing football.

Actors John Abraham, Diana Penty, Raveena Tandon and Vidyut Jamwal were also seen at the Mumbai airport. Check out more celeb pics here:

Mira Rajput outside a nail salon.

Nysa Devgn and Ananya Pandey at Bastian restaurant.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff at a restaurant.

Diana Penty and John Abraham at the airport.

Vidyut Jamwal and Raveena Tandon at airport.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted.

Rakul Preet Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari clicked by the paparazzi.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 18:52 IST