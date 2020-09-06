Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as an ‘island girl’, see her latest pic

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 10:12 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has shared two pictures of herself on Instagram, which prove how comfortable she is in front of the camera. The pictures show her sitting on large rocks but it isn’t clear where the picture was clicked.

Sharing them, Suhana wrote “islandgirl”. The first one, which is a short motion picture, shows her sitting on rocks. She is barefoot and is wearing a one-shoulder black top with a black and white flowing skirt. The second picture, a selfie, is a close-up of her face and shows her minimal makeup. Fans and industry friends were quick in showering praise on her pictures. Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep dropped a number of black heart emojis. One fan said “loveliest lady” while a second one exclaimed “Hiya stunner”. A third one wrote “beautiful” while a number of others dropped appreciative emojis on the post.

Suhana, who flew down from New York to be with her family in Mumbai in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, had been sharing posts off and on. Only recently, she had shared pictures from filming during quarantine and had written: “Congrats if u haven’t seen me crying quarantine filming.” One of the pictures was a closeup of her face, with tears rolling down her cheeks, from the shoot of an emotional scene. The second picture was a sombre one and showed Suhana in an introspective mood.

Also read: Dia Mirza comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut who was called ‘haramkhor’ by Sanjay Raut, asks him to apologise

Suhana had given a demo of her singing skills too when she sang Dheeme Dheeme from her BFF Ananya Panday’s film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

After completing her education in Mumbai, Suhana went to the UK to study at the Ardingly College in Sussex. In 2019, she joined the New York University and is currently studying filmmaking there. Her mother Gauri has shared a video of Suhana’s first day at college as her Instagram stories and had written: “A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU.” She had later deleted the said video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more