Shah Rukh Khan wishes mother-in-law on her birthday along with son AbRam: ‘May you always be as funny and full of life’

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:17 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam demand attention in whatever they do. Shah Rukh’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan shared a special birthday post for her mother on Instagram, but it was her husband and son who took the spotlight.

The throwback pictures shared on Sunday shows Gauri’s mother posing for a photo with her son-in-law and grandchild. While Shah Rukh is seen in a black and white hoodie, AbRam is seen in a white T-shirt. Both Shah Rukh and AbRam are seen flaunting similar, messy long hair.

“Happy birthday Mom,” Gauri captioned her post. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan also left a comment on her post. “Happy birthday,” she wrote. Shah Rukh retweeted the same photo and wrote, “May you always be as funny and full of life as you are.”

May you always be as funny and full of life as you are. https://t.co/7NvKkDxuJ6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2019

Shah Rukh’s fans also wished Gauri’s mom and mentioned how much AbRam looked like the actor’s mini-me. “OMG!Abru just a lil copy of SRK,” wrote one. “Abram ka cuteness wala swag dikha kya dosto? (Did you see AbRam’s swag full of cuteness my friends?),” wrote another. “Omg look at srk’s hair,” wrote a fan. “

AbRam is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s third child after son Aryan and daughter Suhana. He was born via surrogacy in 2013.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in December last year. His film Zero with Aanand L Rai turned out to be a big flop and he has not announced his follow-up project since.

On Sunday, he took to Twitter to clear the air around his next projects. “It’s always nice to know that in my absence and behind my back, I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of! Boys and girls do a film when I say I am doing it.... Otherwise it’s just post truth,” he said.

While few media outlets suggested that he has signed on to star in a Ali Abbas Zafar film, others reported that he may feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Sahir Ludhianvi biopic. There were also rumours of him doing Rakesh Sharma biopic and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3.

Shah Rukh is busy producing content for streaming service Netflix. His first production Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, will premiere on the platform on September 27. He is also producing a horror series, Betaal, for Netflix. Apart from this, he has also shot for a Netflix stand-alone special with veteran talk show host David Letterman.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 11:17 IST