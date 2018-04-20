Shahid Kapoor confirms wife Mira Rajput pregnant again. See pic

Shahid Kapoor has confirmed that he and wife Mira Rajput are expecting their second child. The actor chose to confirm the rumours that have been doing the rounds in a rather adorable way.

Shahid and Mira, who got married in 2015, already have a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Misha.

In a cute photo that Shahid shared Friday night on Instagram, his daughter Misha is seen posing beside a poster that has balloons and says ‘Big sister’, suggesting that little Misha will soon have a sibling. .”

Talking about Misha, the Padmaavat star had earlier said, “I am thankful and grateful that I have a daughter Misha in my life.” Commenting on the celeb life that Misha is bound to have, the actor said, “My daughter didn’t choose this glamorous life. What’s her fault? I hate to think of all the glare that’s on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don’t want her to deal with it. It’s not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood.”

Mira had said last year said that she will like to have a second baby soon. She had said she would like to work but there was a caveat. “Yes, I would love to work, especially in a field that is creatively stimulating, but also allows me time with family. Perhaps something with food or lifestyle. I do not have a deadline as I am going to have another baby, and then decide,” she said at a women’s day event.

At the same event she had said, “I love being at home, I love being a mother to my child, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I wouldn’t want to spend one hour a day with my child and rush off to work. Why did I have her? She is not a puppy, you know. I want to be there for her as a mother, seeing her grow up cannot be quantified.”

On the work front, Shahid is shooting for Batti Gul Metre Chalu where he will be seen alongside Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor.

