Shahid Kapoor’s goosebumps in emotional Kabir Singh scene catch fan’s eye; actor says, ‘Even I didn’t notice that’

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:35 IST

Actor Shahid Kapoor was surprised by a fan’s tweet about Kabir Singh on Tuesday. The fan had shared screenshots from the film, showing goosebumps on the actor’s arm.

“When the actor brings the character to life and feels his emotions, the audience will be glued to the screen. @shahidkapoor actually had goosebumps when #KabirSingh got to know that he’s going to be a father. Respect, Shahid,” the fan’s tweet read. The scene showed Shahid hugging Kiara Advani during a pivotal moment.

Shahid retweeted her post and wrote, “Even I didn’t notice that. The director Sandeep told me after he saw the edit. Amazing that you caught it.” Even actor Ayushmann Khurrana ‘liked’ Shahid’s tweet.

Several fans commented on Shahid’s tweet, praising him for his work in the hit film. “It’s just another example that you live every character that you play,” wrote one. “When movie is a super hit we cant think of any other actor who would fit in that role. Same compliment goes to you. When think of #KabirSingh it feels no one other than you would have suited in the role. Brilliant performance,” wrote another.

Shahid played a heartbroken alcoholic and drug addict doctor in the film. Kiara essayed the role of the girl he loves, who gets married to another man. The film was a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The film is this year’s biggest Bollywood hit so far with a box office collection of Rs 278 crore. It is still behind Avengers: Endgame’s collection by almost another Rs 100 crore.

The film was also met with criticism for its hero-like portrayal of a flawed man.”The first responsibility that an actor has towards the audience is to give them an honest portrayal. I think that happens very rarely. Because of these kind of pressures, people are so careful that ‘if I do this people will like me, if I do this people won’t’.That’s manipulating the audience to like you. I don’t want to be that kind of an actor,” Shahid said to PTI in an interview.

“My responsibility to the audience is to give them a good, honest performance and hopefully for them to understand why my character behaves the way he does, what his reasons are. It’s on them to decide themselves whether they agree or disagree with his behaviour. Cinema is meant to make you reflect on life,” he added.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 10:08 IST