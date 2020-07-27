e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shakuntala Devi song Paheli: Vidya Balan vows to be the best mom to Sanya Malhotra. Watch

Shakuntala Devi song Paheli: Vidya Balan vows to be the best mom to Sanya Malhotra. Watch

A new song from Shakuntala Devi, Paheli, is out and it shows Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra’s mother-daughter duo having fun together

bollywood Updated: Jul 27, 2020 13:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Paheli shows the two sides of Shankuntala Devi’s relationship with her daughter.
Paheli shows the two sides of Shankuntala Devi’s relationship with her daughter.
         

Amazon Prime Video has shared a new song from their upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi. Titled Paheli, it shows the sometimes sweet, sometimes salty relationship between Shakuntala Devi and her daughter, played by Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra, respectively.

The songs begins with an angry Vidya telling her husband Paritosh Banerjee (played by Jisshu Sengupta) that she will become the best mother in the world. What follows is a montage of her and Sanya, living a blissful life together in London. They watch movies together, enjoy picnics in the park, ride bikes and are each others’ best friends.

 

Vidya has said working on the biopic strengthened her belief that it is okay for women to claim ownership of their lives without being apologetic. “She owned her choices and stood her ground. Her story definitely inspired me and has shown me that it is actually okay for a woman to want it all in life,” Vidya told PTI in an interview.

 

“Shakuntala Devi enjoyed the attention and she couldn’t understand the world saying that ‘You are a wife now or you are a mother and your priorities should change.’ She had this gift and she wanted to celebrate it. She was someone who wanted it all and had it all,” she added.

Directed by Anu Menon, the biographical drama touches upon the various events in the life of Shakuntala Devi, whose ability to solve complex mathematical problems swiftly, made her famous as the “human computer”.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I was the one who would say Sushant I’m struggling with this’

In a press statement, Sanya had said, “I’m super excited that Shakuntala Devi will be releasing on Amazon Prime, it feels like I have a special relationship with Amazon because even Photograph and Pataakha had released there it received a huge response. I’m looking forward to the audience seeing Shakuntala Devi and overall I’m happy that in such times, we are able to keep the audience entertained.”

The film is all set to premiere on online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 31.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Spoke to PM about Rajasthan Guv’s behaviour, will petition President: Gehlot
Spoke to PM about Rajasthan Guv’s behaviour, will petition President: Gehlot
First lot of Rafale fighter jets for India flies out of France
First lot of Rafale fighter jets for India flies out of France
Among 2 questions to Gehlot, Rajasthan guv has a query about floor test
Among 2 questions to Gehlot, Rajasthan guv has a query about floor test
India’s coronavirus epidemic is now the world’s fastest growing
India’s coronavirus epidemic is now the world’s fastest growing
Rajasthan speaker drops Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs
Rajasthan speaker drops Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
Won’t lie about Chinese intrusions even if political career goes to hell: Gandhi
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls ‘most important knock’ of 2007 WT20
Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday
Watch: Five Rafale jets take off for India, induction likely on Wednesday
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In