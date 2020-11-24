e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime wins big at 48th International Emmys, Juhi Chawla says she had no fondness for children

Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime wins big at 48th International Emmys, Juhi Chawla says she had no fondness for children

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Delhi Crime, a fictionalised account of the 2012 Delhi rape case, won the best drama series at the 48th International Emmys. Juhi Chawla, a mother of two, said she always found children a nuisance till she had her own.

bollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 13:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Crime is a Netflix series based on December 2012 Delhi rape case. Juhi Chawla, who had worked in a number of films with children in them, said she had no fondness for kids.
Delhi Crime is a Netflix series based on December 2012 Delhi rape case. Juhi Chawla, who had worked in a number of films with children in them, said she had no fondness for kids.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Delhi Crime wins International Emmy Award for Best Drama series

Delhi Crime, a fictionalised retelling of 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder, has been adjudged the Best Drama series at the 48th International Emmy Awards. Here’s a complete winners’ list.

Read more here

Juhi Chawla: ‘I had no fondness for children, found them a nuisance’

Actor Juhi Chawla, mother to two, has said that motherhood has changed her. The actor said that despite doing films with children, she had no fondness for them and found them a nuisance.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra calls mother Madhu ‘nani’ as she unites with actor’s pet pooch Diana, see their pic

Priyanka Chopra shared a cute picture of her mother Dr Madhumalati Chopra united with her pet dog, Diana. See their picture here.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi cheers for Kavita Kaushik as she saves Eijaz Khan from nominations

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi cheered for Kavita Kaushik on Monday, emphasising on her graceful behaviour as she saved her frenemy Eijaz Khan from nominations while setting aside their differences.

Read more here

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55 from kidney ailment

Actor Ashiesh Roy has passed away at the age of 55. The Sasural Simar Ka and Banegi Apni Baat actor was suffering from a kidney ailment for a long time.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets three-point target for CMs
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets three-point target for CMs
Cases, positivity rate steadily declining, Kejriwal tells PM at review meet
Cases, positivity rate steadily declining, Kejriwal tells PM at review meet
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Allahabad HC cancels case against Muslim man by wife’s parents
Allahabad HC cancels case against Muslim man by wife’s parents
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
BSF officer crawls 150 feet into tunnel used by Jaish terrorists, finds Pak imprint
BSF officer crawls 150 feet into tunnel used by Jaish terrorists, finds Pak imprint
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In