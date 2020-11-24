Priyanka Chopra calls mother Madhu ‘nani’ as she unites with actor’s pet pooch Diana, see their pic

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra was united with her after long. Priyanka shared a picture of her mother with her pet dog Diana, and addressed Madhu as Diana’s nani (grandmother).

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote: “Nani and @diariesofdiana madhumalati.” She also added a bunch of red heart emojis. The picture showed Diana sitting besides Madhu. Priyanka is based in Los Angeles with her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, whereas Madhu, a practising doctor, is based in Mumbai.

Priyanka is incredibly close to her mother and often posts about her parents. In June this year, writing about her mother, on the latter’s birthday, Priyanka had written: “My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads @chopramm2001.”

Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra with Diana.

Both her parents served in the Indian armed forces and writing about it, Priyanka had once said: “Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom. #memorialday @madhumalati #LtcolAshokChopra.”

Their family was of course like any Indian middle class family and Priyanka was meant to study but destiny had other plans in store for her when she won the Miss World title 20 years back. Looking back on her glorious years in the entertainment industry and that winning moment, she had said how her mother had reacted. Priyanka was only 18 at that time. The actor had shared a video in which her mother revealed “the stupidest thing” she told her daughter after her win.

Sharing the video, Priyanka had written: “Miss World, 2000. Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World!! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was “babe, what’s going to happen with your studies?” #IndianMom #20in2020.”

