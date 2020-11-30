e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shekhar Suman lauds CBI, ED and NCB for fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are helpless’

Shekhar Suman lauds CBI, ED and NCB for fair probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are helpless’

Shekhar Suman talked about the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput case in a recent tweet. He rued the fact that despite a fair investigation, the three central agencies could not make much of a headway due to lack of evidence.

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shekhar Suman has been talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from the beginning.
Shekhar Suman has been talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from the beginning.
         

After nearly six months of the death of actor Sushant SIngh Rajput, the buzz around the case seems to have fizzled out. Actor Shekhar Suman, however, tweeted about the investigation by three central agencies. He applauded their effort but added that lack of evidence had rendered them helpless.

He wrote on Twitter: “I think in Sushant’s case all the three depts of CBI,NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation,investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are helpless. So we have to just wait and see if they get lucky.”

 

Sushant died on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Mumbai Police began investigating the case and after initial probe called it a case of suicide. The late actor’s fans were, however, sceptical and began online campaigns for, what they claimed, the need for the truth to be out. Some time towards the end of July, the family of the late actor filed a FIR in Patna accusing Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide, siphoning off funds and keeping Sushant away from his family, charges that she denied. After Supreme Court’s order, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began investigating the matter. Over time, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) too began looking into financial irregularities and drug angles in the case. In its report, the forensic department of AIIMS later found no foul play and said it was a case of suicide.

NCB, meanwhile, arrested Rhea’s brother Showik and Sushant’s househelp Samuel Miranda in early September over links with drug peddlers. Subsequently Rhea too was arrested. In early October, she was released on bail.

Over October and November, top actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh Arjun Rampal were summoned by the NCB for investigations in the drugs related case. In a sensational twist, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were arrested over possession of drugs. Both were subsequently released on bail.

