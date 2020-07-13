Shekhar Suman slams Bollywood for silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Wo aapka saga nahin tha’

bollywood

Television host and actor Shekhar Suman, who has been amplifying the demand for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, hit out at the film fraternity for its silence. Shekhar said that those who are keeping mum are doing so because they did not consider Sushant as one of their own.

“Film parivar ke log chup hai maun hain, Ye jo nishabd baithe hain ye sab kaun hain, Sirf isliye ki jo chala gaya wo aapka saga nahin tha, Aapka apna bhai ya beta nahin tha, Sushant ke liye aage badhein aawaz uthayein, Yun dar ke na baithein usey nyay dilayein (The members of the film fraternity are all silent. Who are these people who are sitting silently? Just because the one who departed was not one of your own, he was not your brother or son… Step up and raise your voice for Sushant. Do not be scared and sit quietly, help him get justice) #justiceforSushantforum,” he wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Shekhar appealed to everyone to light a candle and say a silent prayer for Sushant on his one-month death anniversary. “On the morning of 14th july lets all light a diya,a candle and have a silent prayer on our lips for Sushant Singh Rajput who lit our lives with his presence n postivity in this world and shall remain in our hearts forever,” he tweeted.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Shekhar has launched a ‘justice for Sushant forum’ online and is seeking a CBI probe into his death. Earlier, he tweeted that he was not just a ‘Twitter warrior’ and will do whatever it takes to get justice for the late actor.

Last month, Shekhar travelled to Patna with producer Sandip Ssingh to meet Sushant’s family. He has also been seeking political support for a CBI investigation into the death. The case is currently being handled by the Mumbai Police.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

