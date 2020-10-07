e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Rhea Chakraborty, who got bail in drugs case, to walk out of jail shortly

Rhea Chakraborty, who got bail in drugs case, to walk out of jail shortly

Actor Rhea Chakraborty to walk out of Mumbai prison shortly. She was granted bail in drugs related case in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe on Wednesday.

mumbai Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:20 IST
Rhea Chakraborty (File picture)
Rhea Chakraborty (File picture)(PTI Photo)
         

Actor Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the NCB in a drugs-related case in connection to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput will be released shorlty from Mumbai’s Byculla jail.

The Bombay High Court had granted the actor bail in the drugs case on Wednesday.

The court has allowed bail on condition that Chakrabarti appears in front of Mumbai Police for 10 days after her release. She has also been asked to deposit her passport, to not travel abroad without the court’s permission and inform an investigating officer before leaving Greater Mumbai.

