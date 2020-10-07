NCB to challenge Rhea Chakraborty’s bail in Supreme Court

india

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:28 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau will challenge Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s bail in the Supreme Court, it said after the Bombay high court pronounced its verdict on Wednesday granting bail to the actor. Additional solicitor general Anil Singh said, “This matter involves a number of questions of law and therefore we want to test this order before the Supreme Court.”

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 8 in a drug-related case that the agency in probing related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajpurt’s death. Rhea’s brother Showik was arrested before her. Rhea moved a bail plea to the Bombay high court after her bail plea was rejected by a special court on September 11. The high court on Wednesday granted bail only to the actor. Showik will stay in jail as his bail plea was rejected.

In all the previous hearings of the case, NCB had contested that the accused (Rhea) “has actively aided, abetted, and financed other accused person for the drug transaction in pursuance criminal conspiracy.” On Tuesday, as a special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court was hearing the case, NCB said the NDPS Act does not state that offences are bailable based on the quantity of drugs involved. The NDPS court extended the judicial custody of Rhea, Showik and 18 others till October 20. But now after high court’s verdict, Rhea will be walking out of the Byculla prison after a month.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has written to the CBI seeking the setting up of a fresh forensic team to look into the actor’s autopsy report.