As Rhea Chakraborty gets bail, Anubhav Sinha, Soni Razdan express happiness: ‘Finally!’

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 12:59 IST

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty, who had been arrested in September over charges of procuring banned drugs for late Sushant Singh Rajput. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Soni Razdan took to Twitter to express their happiness.

Anubhav wrote: “Finally!!! She gets bail. #RHEACHAKRABORTY” Soni retweeted a tweet by journalist Barkha Dutt and later followed it up by expressing her gratitude to the honourable court.

#RheaChakraborty finally gets bail after a month. She has been the subject of utmost misogynistic vilification, led by some of our major TV news channels ( some of whom tried and trying to change track midway). — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) October 7, 2020

A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal also granted bail to Sushant Singh Rajput’s aides Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, but rejected the bail plea of Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, who is also an accused in the case. The court also rejected the bail plea of alleged drug peddler Abdel Basit Parihar.

Rhea and her brother were arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its drugs probe related to the case of Sushant’s death.

A number of Bollywood personalities including Swara Bhasker and writer Kanika Dhillon had called for the release of the actor. Rhea has been incarcerated in Mumbai’s Byculla jail. Their call came in the wake of a report by a panel of forensic doctors from AIIMS, who had ruled out murder angle in the death of Sushant and called it a case of suicide.

On October 4, in a tweet supporting Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Chowdhury’s calls for Rhea’s release, Swara wrote, “Well done sir!” She also added applause emojis, using the hashtag “Release Rhea Chakraborty”.

While d conspiracy theories r being mulled over- A young woman is still in Jail #rheachakroborty @Tweet2Rhea CBI has clearly stated no foul play... how long n under what charges can she be kept in jail- And denied bail?? @NCWIndia can anyone give some answers pls?! — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) October 5, 2020

Kanika too took to Twitter on Monday and wrote: “While d conspiracy theories r being mulled over- A young woman is still in Jail #rheachakroborty @Tweet2Rhea CBI has clearly stated no foul play... how long n under what charges can she be kept in jail- And denied bail?? @NCWIndia can anyone give some answers pls?!”

(With PTI inputs)

