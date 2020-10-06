e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘I’m disgusted’: Simi Garewal seems to have changed her opinion on Kangana Ranaut’s fight for Sushant Singh Rajput

‘I’m disgusted’: Simi Garewal seems to have changed her opinion on Kangana Ranaut’s fight for Sushant Singh Rajput

Simi Garewal tweeted that she wanted action against those who exploited Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for personal gains. When a fan reminded her of her support for Kangana Ranaut, this is what she had to say.

bollywood Updated: Oct 06, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Simi Garewal regularly tweets about US politics and the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Simi Garewal regularly tweets about US politics and the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
         

Veteran actor Simi Garewal was among the few senior actors who had extended their support towards Kangana Ranaut in her fight for ‘justice’ for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, she now appears to have changed her mind.

On Tuesday, Simi retweeted a news article about the Mumbai Police taking action against those who tried to malign the force’s name and created fake accounts to defame the police. Simi added, “Good move @MumbaiPolice. What about exposing those that milked, spread fake news & exploited #SSR death for selfish gains? Action shud be taken against them too,” she wrote.

 

Then, a fan reminded how she, too, was supportive of Kangana and had called her brave. “I‘m sorry mam but I remember even you falling prey to the propaganda and believing that SSR was murdered. Plus your constant appreciation for a bigoted individual like Kangana who only milked his death for personal vendetta,” wrote the fan.

Responding to their tweet, Simi wrote, “Sarah in the beginning we were all shocked & grasping for any clues & news. But when the abject motives emerged & continued ad nauseam, I’m disgusted!! They’ve been feasting on Sushant’s death!!”

Also read | Shabana Azmi on why Kangana Ranaut makes ‘outrageous statements’: ‘She fears the day when she will no longer be in headlines’

“I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Only I know how a ‘powerful’ person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave...@KanganaOffical,” she had written in a tweet in July. Simi’s tweets came after she watched Kangana’s interview with Republic TV on Sushant’s death. “I don’t know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed.. I’m distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many ‘outsiders’ go through in Bollywood.. it must change,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Broken all records’: BJP takes a dig at Lalu Prasad’s 2-year hospital stay
‘Broken all records’: BJP takes a dig at Lalu Prasad’s 2-year hospital stay
CM Nitish Kumar rubbishes Chirag Paswan’s remarks, allays fears of rift
CM Nitish Kumar rubbishes Chirag Paswan’s remarks, allays fears of rift
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI opts to bat, Under-19 star debuts RR
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: MI opts to bat, Under-19 star debuts RR
Affidavit copy-paste job in bid to cover-up Hathras gangrape, says Cong
Affidavit copy-paste job in bid to cover-up Hathras gangrape, says Cong
Second deadline for India to appoint counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav expires
Second deadline for India to appoint counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav expires
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
‘I am not anti-Pakistan but...’: Gautam Gambhir interacts with Twitterati
Covid-19 downturn not as bad as feared; crisis not over: IMF chief
Covid-19 downturn not as bad as feared; crisis not over: IMF chief
Black hole discovery helps Roger Penrose, Andrea Ghez, Reinhard Genzel win Nobel
Black hole discovery helps Roger Penrose, Andrea Ghez, Reinhard Genzel win Nobel
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In