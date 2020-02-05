Shubh Mangal Zayada Saavdhan director on Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitu K’s kiss: ‘No question of hiding any bit of film’

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan focuses on same-sex love and the film’s director Hitesh Kewalya says he understood his audience only after writing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann’s first film in the series that addressed the issue of erectile dysfunction.

Hitesh told Mid Day in an interview, “This film takes on homophobia; it holds a mirror to society and its need to box us into gender identities. How can we, as a society, pick out a certain kind of love and say that it must be banished? Why is this non-issue being made into an issue?”

Hitesh also claimed that putting the kiss between his lead actors in the trailer itself was a conscious decision. “There was no question of hiding any bit of the film. We wanted to play on the front foot. Why shouldn’t we? After Shubh Mangal Saavdhan [that he wrote the dialogues for], we understood the audience we were dealing with. We are sure about our story, and are going all out with the hope that society changes, one film at a time,” he told the tabloid.

Talking about the much-talked about kiss, Jitendra had recently said, “I am a reserved person, but Ayushmann made me comfortable. He is easy to work with and is quite friendly.”

“People are scared despite the decriminalisation [of Section 377]. Sexuality is rarely discussed in films anyway. Initially, Ayushmann and Jitu [Jitendra Kumar] had their share of guffaws, but four scenes later, they were professionals and have created a couple that people will root for,” he added.

He also said he took the route of comedy as it helps people opne up on difficult conversations. “The gay community has rarely been portrayed with the dignity and respect they deserve. This film is made with the motive of appealing to as many people as possible. So, we’ve taken the route of humour. Laughter opens people up to difficult conversations,” he told the daily.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a gay man, and is being touted as the first mainstream gay love story in Bollywood. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

