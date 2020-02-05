e-paper
Thailand shoot of Nagarjuna’s Wild Dog postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: report

Actor Saiiyyami Kher has reportedly said that the Thailand leg of her film with Nagarjuna, Wild Dog, has been postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak .

regional-movies Updated: Feb 05, 2020 15:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nagarjuna will be seen alongside Saiyyami Kher in Wild Dog.
Nagarjuna will be seen alongside Saiyyami Kher in Wild Dog.
         

The crew and cast of Nagarjuna’s upcoming film Wild Dog have postponed their shoot in Thailand given the mounting coronavirus cases; Thailand has confirmed 25 cases till now. Nagarjuna essays a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer in the film that was set to be filmed in Thailand over a 20-day schedule. Directed by debutant Abishor Solomon, the film also stars Saiyyami Kher. The project is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment.

Saiyyami Kher told Mid Day, “I was training in Mixed Martial Arts over the past month for the action sequences and was looking forward to the long schedule in Thailand. But they have postponed the shoot as they didn’t want to take the risk with such a big crew.”

As per Chinese health authorities, 490 people had died and more than 24300 had been infected in the country by the coronavirus outbreak until last midnight.

The tabloid also quoted a source as saying, “The cast, including Saiyami Kher, was supposed to head to Thailand this week. But the makers felt it would be best to postpone the shoot, given the current scenario. Changing the locale at the last minute was not an option since the country is crucial to the narrative.”

Nagarjuna was last seen in Telugu film Manmadhudu 2. The 60-year-old star has pinned high hopes on this project after the debacle of Manmadhudu 2, which was heavily panned by critics and audiences alike. Nagarjuna was recently seen playing an IPS officer in Ram Gopal Varma’s Officer, which tanked at the box office.

Nagarjuna also has a project in Tamil - Dhanush’s second directorial project. The actor recently hosted the third season of Telugu Bigg Boss. He is also expected to commence work on the sequel to his Telugu blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana soon. The film revolved around a widow who decides to seek the help of her husband’s spirit to fix her son’s marriage. The film, which featured Nagarjuna in the titular role of a playboy-kind of character Bangarraju, ended with the hint of a sequel.

