Nagarjuna’s upcoming Telugu cop thriller titled Wild Dog, see first-look poster

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 13:36 IST

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will be seen playing a National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer in his next film, titled Wild Dog. The title and first look poster were unveiled by the makers on Friday.

Nagarjuna took to Twitter to share his excitement over the project. “Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting,” Nagarjuna tweeted. The first-look poster is of a newspaper headline which reads: “Encounter in city; 6 dead. Police or wild dog?”

Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!!

New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! @MatineeEnt #WildDog pic.twitter.com/QeIJ7KzVHD — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 27, 2019

Being directed by debutant Abishor Solomon, the film will see Nagarjuna play a cop with no rules. It’s worth mentioning that Nagarjuna was recently seen playing an IPS officer in Ram Gopal Varma’s Officer, which tanked at the box office. The project is being bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and the makers are yet to officially reveal rest of the cast and crew.

Nagarjuna was last seen in Telugu film Manmadhudu 2. The 60-year-old star has pinned high hopes on this project after the debacle of Manmadhudu 2, which was heavily panned by critics and audiences alike.

Also read: Salman Khan visits sister Arpita, niece Ayat in hospital with Iulia Vantur, jokes ‘bas kisike baap nahi bane’

Nagarjuna also has a project in Tamil. He had recently signed Dhanush’s second directorial project. He was roped in to play a pivotal role. However, rumours have emerged that the project has been shelved and Nagarjuna had used dates he had set aside for this project for Manmadhudu 2.

The actor recently hosted the third season of Telugu Bigg Boss. Talking about the experience of hosting the show, he had said the show help him connect with large audiences on a personal level.

The Shiva actor is also expected to commence work on the sequel to his Telugu blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana soon. The film revolved around a widow who decides to seek the help of her husband’s spirit to fix her son’s marriage. The film, which featured Nagarjuna in the titular role of a playboy-kind of character Bangarraju, ended with the hint of a sequel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more