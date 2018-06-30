Sonam Kapoor shares never-seen-before wedding photos, reveals her love story. See pics

Sonam K Ahuja’s wedding to Anand Ahuja in May this year was easily one of the most fancied Bollywood events of the year. The wedding and all the pre-wedding functions had the country in its grip. Now, Sonam has shared never-seen-before pictures from her wedding and needless to add they are stunning as ever. In fact, these pictures are from a special photoshoot done for Vogue India, where Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja (now Anand S Ahuja) appear together in their wedding finery.

Sonam has shared the magazine’s covers—one which has Anand and her in their wedding costumes, complete with Sonam’s chuda (special red and white bangles worn by Punjabi brides) and kaleere (another Punjabi wedding regular) while Anand is in a sherwani and pagdi (turban). In another photo Sonam is wearing a cream-coloured lehenga choli, a beautifully embroidered work, worn by her during one of her pre-wedding functions.

What’s interesting about her Vogue interview is that she has talked at length about her love story and how it all began two years ago with a ‘bad sneaker game’. Apparently, Anand told her that they were the worst sneakers he had ever seen. Sharing a picture of them together at their wedding, she wrote: “Recalling my first date, I was apparently wearing the worst sneakers he had ever seen. I keep telling him that he fell in love with me despite my bad sneaker game... That day, walking and talking in London, I knew he was the love of my life. #EverydayPhenomenal ?? @anandahuja For @VogueIndia.”

In the interview, she mentions after two months of chatting on Facebook and Snapchat, they finally decided to meet in London. She goes on to say how patience was in short supply and how when they met, their attires were as casual (read unimpressive) as it could get -- he came in his gym clothes and she “gross” trackpants and tee. They spent the entire day walking around London, talking and that’s when cupid struck. They were married two years later.

Sharing another photo from her bidaai (bride send-off) ceremony, Sonam mentions Anand’s true worth and how accepting he is as an individual. She wrote: “Anand is so encouraging when it comes to my work that he didn’t blink when I told him I was flying to Cannes two days after the wedding or that I was getting into promotions straightaway. There was no argument, just acceptance—you gotta do what you gotta do.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more