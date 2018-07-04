Sonchiriya poster: Sushant Singh Rajput is here to steal hearts with his gang of dacoits

His other big Bollywood project, Chanda Mama Door Ke, may have been shelved but Sushant Singh Rajput still has something to be excited about. The actor shines bright in the first look poster for his upcoming film, Sonchiriya, released on Wednesday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the impressive poster on Twitter. “Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey and Ashutosh Rana... First look poster of #Sonchiriya... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... Directed by Abhishek Chaubey... 8 Feb 2019 release,” he wrote with the poster.

The actors, including Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Bajpayee look every bit the rugged dacoits they are supposed to play. The film’s other lead actor, Bhumi Pednekar, is not a part of the poster.

Sushant, who deleted all his Twitter and Instagram posts on Wednesday, did not share the poster on his own social media handles. The actor shot in Chambal for the film. Talking about his experience in the ravines, he had told IANS, “Shooting for Abhishek Chaubey’s film is on full swing. I came here in Chambal early to do a bit of warm up for the film. Visiting ravines, talking to locals, working on dialect and inflection and a bit of cut-off from everything before the shoot helps keep the right things in perspective.”

Choubey has earlier directed Shahid Kapoor’s Udta Punjab, Madhuri Dixit-Huma Qureshi-Naseeruddin Shah-starrer Dedh Ishqiya and Vidya Balan-starrer Ishqiya.

Sushant has also opted out of Chanda Mama Door Ke due to date conflicts but plans to develop his own space movie, according to a release.

The 32-year-old actor, who was recently in news for buying land on the Moon, plans to make what he claims would be India’s first space film, to be developed via Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd, a company a co-founded by Rajput and entrepreneur Varun Mathur.

