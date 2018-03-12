Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is 2018’s second highest grosser after Padmaavat, beats Akshay Kumar’s PadMan

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which opened to mixed reviews on February 23, has become the second highest grosser of the year, surpassing the collection of Akshay Kumar’s PadMan with a total of Rs 82.1 crore in the third week of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures late Sunday. “#SonuKeTituKiSweety is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Padmaavat... Crosses #PadMan [approx ₹ 81 cr]… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr. Total: ₹ 82.10 cr. India biz... SUPER-HIT... #SKTKS,” he wrote.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat remains the top-grosser with Rs 286.24 crore domestic collection. After facing widespread protests alleging distortion of history from fringe groups, the film finally hit theatres on January 26. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, Padmaavat also faced a delay at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Starring Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was also the third highest weekend opener for the year 2018.

R Balki’s PadMan starring Akshay and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles, hit theatres on Ferbuary 9 and has earned approximately Rs 81 crore till date.

