Home / Bollywood / Step inside Sunny Leone’s sprawling LA bungalow where she had moved with family for a better lockdown life

Step inside Sunny Leone’s sprawling LA bungalow where she had moved with family for a better lockdown life

Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their kids Nisha, Noah and Asher are in Los Angeles. Check out pictures and videos of their lovely home.

bollywood Updated: May 13, 2020 17:17 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunny Leone is in Los Angeles with her family.
Sunny Leone is in Los Angeles with her family.
         

Actor Sunny Leone is celebrating her 39th birthday in Los Angeles with her family. She recently flew to the US from India with her husband Daniel Weber and three kids--sons Noah and Asher and daughter Nisha.

 

Posting the news for fans on social media, Sunny wrote she felt her kids would be safer there. “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote.

 

 

 Sunny’s LA home is in Sherman Oaks, which is a 30-minute drive from Beverly Hills. Sunny had bought the home in 2017 and shared pictures and videos from the residence. The house has five bedrooms, a swimming pool, a large deck area, a lush green garden. It is also just five minutes away from the iconic Hollywood sign.

View this post on Instagram

Home!!! Los Angeles!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Pups!!! So happy!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

 

Talking about their home, Daniel had said in 2017, “Sunny and I had wanted this property for a really long time. We got possession just this week. We have shopped for all the artefacts in Italy, Rome and Spain. The house reflects our personalities and tastes. We have been travelling the world shopping for the décor.”

When Sunny moved in with Daniel into the house, she even shared a video of him lifting her in his arms as they walked in. Sunny had placed a small plant and a Ganesh idol in the house.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

