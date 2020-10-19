e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Suhana Khan shares glam pic with cousin Alia, fans tell Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter ‘you are so stunning’. See her photos here

Suhana Khan shares glam pic with cousin Alia, fans tell Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter ‘you are so stunning’. See her photos here

Suhana Khan shared pictures with her hair done in braids. Her fans call her ‘stunning’ and ‘cute’. The star kid along with her dad Shah Rukh Khan and other family members is in the UAE for IPL 2020.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 10:14 IST
HT entertainment desk
HT entertainment desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fans have showered their love on Suhana Khan’s recent pictures.
Fans have showered their love on Suhana Khan’s recent pictures.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is still a student but going by the interest her Instagram page generates among fans, she is already a star. The star kid, who is currently in United Arab Emirates for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020, shared a couple of pictures of her and her fans can’t seem to get enough.

Sharing a gorgeous picture of herself and showing off her braids, she simply wrote: “the stresss!! since ‘08 @kkriders.” The post had another picture, a throwback, possibly from 2008, where she can be seen planting a kiss on her father’s cheek.

 
View this post on Instagram

the stresss🤭!! since '08 💜@kkriders

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Her father’s industry friends lavished praise on her. Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor wrote: “Love”. Her childhood friend Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavna dropped many heart emojis. Her fans too were excited to see her; one wrote: “Ur so stunning” while another said: “so so cute”. A third said: “The braidssss.”

Looks like Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba is also enjoying the IPL 2020. Suhana shared a selfie by her cousin and needless to say, the two girls were dressed to kill.

Suhana with cousin Alia Chhiba.
Suhana with cousin Alia Chhiba.

A couple of days back, pictures of Suhana reacting to the developments in the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders found their way to internet and her fans couldn’t help but admire her many expressions. Shah Rukh and his son Aryan were also seen in the pictures. Suhana was without a mask as the camera caught her many moods.

Suhana is slowly but surely making a space for herself and it has to do with not just her stunning pictures. She often speaks her mind too, like she did recently when she commented on facing discrimination over her skin colour. She had written: “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold the key in India-China border clash
Dalai Lama and Tibet card hold the key in India-China border clash
Rahul Gandhi to start 3-day visit to Wayanad, review Covid-19 situation in constituency
Rahul Gandhi to start 3-day visit to Wayanad, review Covid-19 situation in constituency
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
India records lowest new Covid-19 cases in 5 days; tally over 7.5 million
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more cases
After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more cases
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Mumbai local trains: Decision on SOPs, increasing services to allow more women to be taken this week
Very poor air in parts of N-W India; heavy rain warning for Telangana, coastal Andhra
Very poor air in parts of N-W India; heavy rain warning for Telangana, coastal Andhra
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In