Sunny Singh: I’m not a star son, so I don’t understand that space well

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 14:21 IST

Sunny Singh says behind the glitz and glamour of showbiz there are stories of struggles and hard work that people fail to notice. An insider himself, son of stunt director Jai Singh Nijjar, who is known for films such as Chennai Express (2013) and Shivaay (2016), Singh shares that many thought his journey in the industry would be a piece of cake.

“I’m not a star son, toh mujhe woh wala space nahi pata hai. But yes since my father has been in the industry for 40 years I knew some people. But he never made any recommendations. Since I always wanted to become an actor, I would keep lurking around in his office and get introduced to people who visited him,” he says.

Singh goes on to add that from the very beginning his parents were particular that he will have to hustle it out.

“References help you to start but what’s after that? If you can’t prove yourself, if the audience doesn’t accept you, you stand no chance. When I started off my father told me ‘remember if you can’t prove yourself no one will invest crores on you’. And since he’s there I shouldn’t feel things would be easier for me. Also, the moment I achieve something it’ll get all the more difficult to hold on to that place,” adds the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor.

Singh says it all looks easy from the outside but the real picture is different. There were many rejections initially. In fact, his is still struggling.

“When films looked a little difficult I did two TV shows and learnt a lot. I even did modelling in between. I would get worried about my father’s reputation in the industry. In these years he has earned respect and I wondered what if I’m not being able to prove myself?” he says, adding that it was working with Luv Ranjan in Akaash Vani (2013) that changed things for him.

Singh says be it an insider or outsider everyone has their own struggle. “Outsiders have many more responsibilities. They’re in a make or break situation too. Kisi ka journey chhota ya bada nahi hota, hum saare ek hi race mein hai. My father was also an outsider, he had to slog a lot to reach here,” says the actor, who turns 35 today (October 6).

Birthday this year would be different for him. “I enjoy having a quiet celebration over good food with family and a few close friends. The only thing that I’m going to miss this year is meeting my friends, and my Gurdwara visit jo aaj tak maine kabhi miss nahi kiya hai,” says Singh, who is looking forward to starting work soon.

