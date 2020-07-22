Sushant’s death has been turned into a circus, rues his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi

bollywood

Actor Sanjana Sanghi finds herself in a “weird, numb space” after losing her “partner-in-crime” actor Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom she stars in his swansong, Dil Bechara, a Bollywood remake of Hollywood film The Fault in our Stars (2014).

“It’s not possible for a human being to feel such extremes of both happiness and gratitude for the fact that it’s my debut as a lead coming out. But the grief and shock of losing my partner-in-crime has left me in this weird, numb space. I’m too young to deal with such things, and trying to do my best to fulfil my commitments. It’s only when the storm will end, will I be able to sit back and really look into what I’m feeling,” says the 23-year-old, who is “taking each day as it comes”.

Sanghi, 23, recounts talking to Rajput quite often, the last being very recently before he died on June 14. She also says everyone was happy with the fact that their film is releasing on an OTT platform.

So, is she okay with the film not getting a theatrical release? Sanghi says, “You can’t be okay, in the sense that you set out to make a theatrical film. If somebody had told me that a pandemic will hit, two years ago, when we had started, I’d have laughed. You aren’t okay with things, but as human beings, you adapt. With this OTT release, we can’t think of a better way to give tribute to Sushant. It’s the release that he deserves.”

Rajput’s demisehas stirred numerous debates in the film industry. A couple of films have been announced inspired by the late actor’s life. Sanghi is, however, saddened seeing all this.

“I’m called an old soul, and was called one even when I was 13 and shooting for Rockstar (2011). I heard about the way in which my parents grew up, surrounded by far more patience, integrity and honesty than we’re now. It really saddens me to see any kind of circus being created out of such a tragedy. I urge people to give time and respect to all of us reeling with this loss,” she tells us.

Rajput’s untimely death also led to speculations if he was under any pressure or going through depression. Given that she spent a lot of time with him, we ask her if she ever felt her co-star had any mental health issues. Sanghi feels she is “nobody to comment” on the matter as she is not a psychologist.

However, she is quick to add. “I don’t equate being upset on a particular day to being mentally unstable in general. I’m upset on many days. All I know is I was working with a passionate, sincere artiste who’d do his job better than what was expected out of him. He was always there. Maybe if I knew him in deeper personal capacities, I’d have answered this.”

