Sushant Singh Rajput death: AIIMS team to ‘look into possibility of murder’, probe why no time stamp on autopsy report

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:34 IST

A five-member medical board of forensic experts was formed by the AIIMS on Friday to look into the autopsy files related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, after the CBI approached the hospital for assistance.

“We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined,” AIIMS’ forensic department chief Dr Sudhir Gupta, who will lead the team, told PTI.

He said the team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput’s body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence. “The preserved viscera will be examined and the anti-depressants that were given to Rajput will also be analysed at the AIIMS laboratory,” Gupta said.

While speaking to India Today, Dr Gupta called the missing time stamp on the autopsy report ‘a hard fact’. “It is a hard fact, what can be said about that ... they should give it. It is mandatory. I will speak to doctors also and then I will be able to give a detailed comment.” Explaining the comment and whether he sees any lapses, he added, “The column of time is left blank, they have to give an answer. The police should take a second opinion from doctors, which they did not. If there is something missing (in the autopsy report) they have to take a second opinion from doctors.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Friday for its medico-legal opinion in the case. In a letter to the premier medical institute, the central probe agency said it will provide the team of forensic experts with the necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, videographs and viscera reports at the earliest.

“It is in connection with the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case that a medical board of doctors of the AIIMS, New Delhi is required to be constituted for providing an expert medical opinion.

“The necessary medical papers, post-mortem reports, viscera reports will be provided at the earliest. It is therefore requested that a medical board of doctors at the AIIMS, New Delhi may please be constituted and deputed for visiting the place of occurrence at Mumbai at the earliest,” the CBI said in its letter.