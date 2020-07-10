Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares emotional video of actor living life to the fullest. Watch

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared a video of the late actor, engaged in activities that he loved. Shweta took to Instagram on Friday to share the three-minute video.

“Such a cutie pie. My best baby in the world...with eyes filled with dreams,” she wrote in the caption. The video shows Sushant writing in his diary, taking photos of the sunset, reading on a flight, playing with his dog, among other activities, as a song by Ben Platt plays in the background.

The song’s lyrics speak about dreamers, and how only ‘fools are satisfied’. Sushant, according to his friends and family, was interested in diverse topics such as astronomy and philosophy. He died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression.

Shweta had recently shared a motivational message Sushant had written for her, in which he’d said, “‘She’ who says she & ‘she’ who says ‘she’ can’t are both usually right! You are the first she, love you, Bhai, Sushant.”

She’d also shared a throwback picture of Sushant with her daughter and captioned it, “Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu #sushantsinghrajput.” A few days ago, Shweta had shared a picture from their Patna home along with a goodbye note. “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #sushantsinghrajput,” she’d written.

Sushant’s family had recently shared a statement on the 13th day of his death. The statement announced that the family intends to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive. His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be turned into a museum, which will have his personal memorabilia and belongings including thousands of his books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans to admire.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

