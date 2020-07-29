Swara Bhasker reports tweet by Kangana Ranaut’s team for using racist slur, says ‘you should too’

bollywood

Actor Swara Bhasker says that she has reported a tweet by the Twitter account of actor Kangana Ranaut’s team, on Wednesday. Swara says the tweet mentioned a racist slur.

The original tweet by Kangana’s team used the slur ‘Pakis’. It read: “You think Kangana won’t split her head into two, Rani LaxmiBai style? Dear P**is, stay out of our business.... back off.” They were responding to a now deleted comment. Swara also asked others on Twitter to report the account and wrote: “I’ve reported this tweet for using a racist slur. Tweeple, you should too.”

I’ve reported this tweet for using a racist slur. Tweeple, you should too. https://t.co/bF4lHMu22K — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 29, 2020

Swara and Kangana have been at loggerheads since earlier this month when Kangana called Swara and Taapsee Pannu ‘bootlickers and B-grade actresses’ at an interview. Kangana had said in an interview with Republic TV, “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Swara reacted by joking that Kangana also brought parallel cinema and feminism into the spotlight with her film, Queen. She tweeted, “Kangana ji ran parallel cinema with ‘Pather Panchali’ in 1955, She started Feminism with Queen in 2013, but first of all in 1947, she got India independence. - says an unknown sycophantic needy outsider, eating the fruits of sycophancy and licking fingers.”

In another tweet, Swara wrote, “Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession. I am needy. I need respectful public interaction. I need rationality and logic in debate. I need sane, civil and decent public discourse. I need rule of law. and I need FACTS ! What do you need? #NeedyOutsider.” They have been engaged in unending back and forth on Twitter since.

