Taapsee Pannu is relieved that her parents in Delhi aren’t living anywhere near the Corona hotspot

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:06 IST

The lockdown is proving to be the longest break that Taapsee Pannu has taken and she is living it up with her sister Shagun Pannu in her Mumbai house.

“I really needed this time to spend with my family and refresh my energy. We work so hard to build your own house and we barely live there as we’re mostly travelling for work. I used to look forward to coming back home after work but would barely have time to relax. Now, I have so much time that I sit for hours at the favourite corners of the house,” says Pannu, who has bought a new apartment in the same building.

She, however, misses her parents, who are currently in Delhi more so because the Covid-19 crisis has posed a health risk to the elderly.

“I’m glad that my parents aren’t living anywhere near the hotspot. They’re in their 60s and need to be slightly careful. My dad is retired and mom is a housewife. Most of the time, they stay indoors and would only go out for a walk, meet friends, or visit the Gurudwara or market place nearby. So after the lockdown, it hasn’t affected them the way it has affected us. They seem to be more worried about how we’re coping with it,” shares the 32-year-old.

Coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill. And for Pannu, too — who had the entire year blocked for her upcoming movies, such as Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta and Shabaash Mithu — everything has gone haywire. Not worried about what’s going to happen in the future, she’s taking each day as it comes and making it more interesting and joyful.

“I’ve never been really disconnected from reality even though life has been pretty high-flying for me but I’m not utilising this time to introspect and doing a reality check. For me, it’s all about living in the (present) moment. So we’ve our own Friday night where we watch a nice movie. We plan a dinner party on Saturdays and enjoy sundowners every Sunday. We just try to innovate and do these things to keep ourselves busy,” she tells us.

On how she is not at all compromising on her fitness regime amid lockdown, Pannu says she is constantly working out not just physically but mentally as well. “I’ve downloaded a few cognitive and meditation apps, and also do reading exercises to keep myself mentally busy. Physical workout keeps going on at home, but I don’t post pictures or videos of it as I hate getting filmed during that time. I feel it’s not a pleasant sight. Even in the gym, I blur out others around me and just focus on my exercise,” says the Thappad actor.