Taish teaser: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh come together for a gripping thriller

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 18:43 IST

Actor Pulkit Samrat and his girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda, are back with yet another joint project, Taish. The powerful teaser of the film and series released on Saturday and showed impressive looks of the massive star cast that also includes Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Zoa Morani and others.

Taish has been written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and seems to be a revenge thriller. The teaser shows Pulkit, Harshvardhan and Jim in different locations, explaining the title which holds a different meaning for different people. While a terrified Pulkit is seen in blood-stained clothes, Jim is seen pointing a gun at a person’s head. As the tension builds up in the teaser, there are also glimpses of a wedding in the offing with Zoa playing a bride.

Taish will premiere on Zee5 on October 29 in two formats: a 2.5 hour film as well as a 6-episode series.

Talking about releasing the project in both the formats, Bejoy told Film Companion in an interview, “Taish was always planned as a feature film for a theatrical release, but then of course lockdown happened so we opted for an online release. But when we held two test screenings for the film, the audience had interesting feedback. They liked the film but said they wanted to know more about certain characters and they wanted it to be a little more immersive. That got me thinking. So, my editor and I were dabbling with the edit and that’s when this thought came of why not try and release it as a feature and a series?”

Elaborating on how the formats will still offer different viewing experience, he said, “We revisited the script and found a new way to tell it in the series format and decided to completely change the structure. With the series, we had more time to breathe and stay with the characters, so I could extend and add more bits which were removed from the film version. The film is a condensed version. This gives viewers a choice. If someone watches the film they can still go and watch the series a different viewing experience altogether.”

