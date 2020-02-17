e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Tara Sutaria on her next: ‘I’m doing something not many people expect me to do’

Tara Sutaria on her next: ‘I’m doing something not many people expect me to do’

Tara Sutaria said she wants to reinvent herself with every film and is doing something in her next film not many people expect her to do.

bollywood Updated: Feb 17, 2020 08:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Tara Sutaria walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 in Mumbai.
Tara Sutaria walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Actor Tara Sutaria says she is happy to have started her Bollywood career at a time when great parts are being written for women. Tara, who started her career as a child artiste with Disney India show Big Bada Boom (2010), made her Bollywood debut last year with Student of the Year 2.

The 24-year-old actor said she aims to surprise the audiences with every film. “These are really exciting times for women in the movies. There are great opportunities for us. The kind of roles I want to do, the list is endless and the next film I’m doing something not many people expect me to do. I want to reinvent myself with every film,” Tara told PTI on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 here.

Her last big screen outing was Marjaavaan and the actor will next be seen in Tadap, the Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX 100, which marks the Bollywood debut of actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan. “We have shot most of the film. We shot in Mussoorie where I also shot for my first film Student of the Year 2. I’m looking forward to the film.” Tara said she does not want to limit herself to acting and wishes to expand her repertoire in other aspects of filmmaking.

Tara Sutaria with fashion designer Punit Balana on Day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.
Tara Sutaria with fashion designer Punit Balana on Day 5 of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020. ( IANS )

“I always wanted to be a singer and I’m delighted I got a chance to act too. I’m really looking forward to the next few years and hopefully I will get a chance to sing in my films as well. I hope to sing in my next film and carry that forward. I would also like to direct someday,” she said.

Also read: Mithali Raj believes Taapsee Pannu ‘will be able to ape’ her skill at some level in Shabaash Mithu

At the LFW, Tara walked for designer Punit Balana’s collection The Royal Bagh, inspired by Sisodia Rani Palace Garden of Jaipur. “Punit is someone I’m fond of personally. We have worked together for a couple of times now. I have worn his clothes for my film promotions and it’s really nice to walk for him. His clothes are easy, fun, feminine and elegant,” she said.

The actor added she has always been passionate about fashion. “Fashion is something I have always loved. Anything to do with designing -- be it decor, fashion or styling -- I have always paid attention to it. Also in my line of work, it is a big part. I’m passionate about art and music, so I would love to do a crossover between fashion and music.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today
Dormant for over a month, Delhi secretariat to spring back to life today
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda
Pak may stay in grey list as action over terror funding tops FATF meet agenda
Delhi has had only four women cabinet ministers since 1993
Delhi has had only four women cabinet ministers since 1993
Mother jumps to death, daughter attempts suicide after tiff over gold
Mother jumps to death, daughter attempts suicide after tiff over gold
Daytona 500 starts following Donald Trump’s parade lap, rain halts it again
Daytona 500 starts following Donald Trump’s parade lap, rain halts it again
State finance minister’s job an unenviable one
State finance minister’s job an unenviable one
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news