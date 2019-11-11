Tara Sutaria says she was called ‘anorexic’ and ‘overweight’, was bothered by it

bollywood

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 18:29 IST

Actor Tara Sutaria has said that she is under constant scrutiny because of her looks, and that she is alternately called ‘anorexic’ and ‘overweight’.

She told Pinkvilla in an interview, “People do say hurtful things every now and then. Some people called me anorexic when I did SOTY 2. A little while later, I put on 2-3 kilos and they were like she’s put on weight. That’s something I have come to terms with it. It used to bother me a lot in the beginning.”

She added, “When you perform and you are young, a lot of people don’t take that very kindly. They want to criticise you in a certain way which is very detrimental for your growth. I have been performing since I was 3-4 so that’s quite a few years of being a professional. In that way, some occasions have been annoying where people have said things like, ‘Why did she choose to do this?’ But I met Karan and then SOTY 2 happened and my outlook changed.”

Tara made her film debut with Ananya Panday in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. She will next be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan, directed by Milan Milap Zaveri and co-starring Riteish Deshmukh.

The actor has recently been linked up with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin, Aadar Jain. She addressed the rumours in an interview to Mumbai Mirror and said, “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends.”

