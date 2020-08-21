The Sushant Singh Rajput that I knew was quiet, had adorable gullibility: Chetan Bhagat says blind items ‘broke’ SSR

bollywood

Writer Chetan Bhagat, calling actor Kangana Ranaut a far braver person than him, has said that Sushant Singh Rajput was probably affected by what was written about him in the press. Chetan, who has a book coming out, did not take names.

He said in an interview to Times Now, “They broke him, the media reports broke him. It mattered to him when they called him a TV actor.” He said that he, too, used to be affected by negative press, despite being the top-read author in the country for several years, but added that he had developed a maturity about it. “When you have allegations that he had done things to women without consent that is devastating for a man,” he said.

Chetan said that the blind items written about Sushant were being read by everyone in the film industry. He questioned why the person behind the blind items was still being allowed to write, and why several actors continue to appear in interviews with them. “The same stars who talk about mental health all day are giving interviews to this filmy journalist,” he said.

The writer credited Sushant and director Abhishek Kapoor for giving his film career a boost. “No one wanted to produce Kai Po Che as it was based on Godhra riots in Gujarat. Then Abhishek decided that we will get newcomers in the film. But even for Sushant, it was a very risky move as it wasn’t a love story or there was no lead in particular,” he said. Chetan also noted that he was supposed to collaborate with Sushant again on Half Girlfriend, but the actor departed from the role, which went to Arjun Kapoor.

Chetan said that till 2017, when Sushant came to his house for his birthday party, ‘he was fine’. The writer was responding to questions about the actor’s mental health. He said that a psychiatrist would be better qualified to comment on the matter, but also added that the Sushant he knew was quiet and had an adorable ‘gullibility’ to him.

