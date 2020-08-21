e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut calls out Aamir Khan for having ‘double standards’, says she shares ‘great bond’ with him

Kangana Ranaut calls out Aamir Khan for having ‘double standards’, says she shares ‘great bond’ with him

Actor Kangana Ranaut has questioned Aamir Khan’s decision to go to Turkey. “It sets a kind of an example where he comes across as someone who has double standards,” she said.

bollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2020 08:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut and Aamir Khan’s differing political views soured their relationship, according to Rangoli Chandel.
Kangana Ranaut and Aamir Khan’s differing political views soured their relationship, according to Rangoli Chandel.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has questioned Aamir Khan’s decision to travel to Turkey and participate in a photo-op with the Turkish first lady. Aamir is filming his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey. Last week, he met with Emine Erdogan.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Kangana said, “Aamir has been complaining about intolerance in India, and yet he goes to Turkey, which is right now one of the most intolerant countries in the world. It sets a kind of an example where he comes across as someone who has double standards. I, as a fan and as a well-wisher, want him to come clean on this matter.”

She clarified that she and Aamir “share a great bond,” but just because they are friends that shouldn’t mean she isn’t allowed to criticise him. She said, “I have stopped responding according to my personal equations with people. As a human being, I have a responsibility towards my nation and its citizens. Just because he is my friend, and I have huge admiration for him, does not mean I will ignore something that bothers me about him.”

Earlier this week, Kangana had demanded to know during a Republic TV interview why Aamir, along with several other Bollywood personalities, hadn’t condoled actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. “If you see, Aamir Khan worked with Sushant in PK. But if he does not say anything, even Anushka will not say anything, Raju Hirani will not say anything, Aditya Chopra and his wife Rani Mukerji will also not say anything. This racket works like a gang,” she had said.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut talks about Bollywood ‘racket’, questions why Aamir Khan didn’t condole Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Previously, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had said that the actor’s relationship with Aamir -- whom she once considered a ‘role model’ -- soured because of their differing political views. “She is a legend, has inspired an entire generation and not to forget at one point she followed Aamir sir as her role model, he too mentored her, sadly things are very different now but it’s OK it’s life,a friendship that can be affected by political views isn’t strong enough anyway,” Rangoli had said.

