e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Thought Dharmendra would beat me up’: Samir Soni reveals he was scared to touch Hema Malini during Baghban

‘Thought Dharmendra would beat me up’: Samir Soni reveals he was scared to touch Hema Malini during Baghban

Samir Soni said that he was walking on eggshells around Hema Malini when they started shooting for Baghban. He revealed that he was scared to touch her because he thought it would anger her husband, Dharmendra.

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 17:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Samir Soni played Hema Malini’s son in Baghban.
Samir Soni played Hema Malini’s son in Baghban.
         

Samir Soni talked about his experience of shooting with Hema Malini for Baghban and said that he was hesitant to touch her. He played her son in the film, which was directed by Ravi Chopra.

In an interview, Samir said that when he first shot with Hema, he was reluctant to put his hand on her waist or shoulder because he was scared of her husband, Dharmendra. Back in the day, Dharmendra was known to be rather possessive about Hema. However, after their first rehearsal, Hema dispelled Samir’s doubts.

“The very first scene that I had to perform with her was when all her children come home for the Holi party. That sounded like an easy scene, but the problem here was that your on-screen parents happen to be Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini! I could take Mr Bachchan as my father figure, but Hema ji looked anything but like a ‘mother’. She was gorgeous,” Samir told The Times of India in an interview.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on wedding anniversary, reveals secret of their happily married life: ‘To eternity and beyond’

“During the rehearsals, I could not put my hand around her waist or shoulder, which I normally would have. I was scared, as I had heard stories of Dharamji (Dharmendra), I thought maybe he will come and beat me up or something. So, after the first rehearsal I asked Hemaji if it was okay if I put my arm around her. And she was like, ‘of course’! I had a sigh of relief,” he added.

Baghban featured Amitabh and Hema as an ageing couple who, having sacrificed their savings for their sons, express their desire to move in with them. The selfish sons treat them badly. The film was a major box office success when it released in 2003.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi to address 12 rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join him
PM Modi to address 12 rallies in Bihar, Nitish Kumar to join him
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
LeT, JeM backing Taliban in fighting in Helmand, says top Afghan official
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
India gained decade of life expectancy since 1990: Lancet study
India gained decade of life expectancy since 1990: Lancet study
SSR death case: Delhi advocate arrested for spreading fake news on
SSR death case: Delhi advocate arrested for spreading fake news on
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
Govt soon to decide on minimum age of marriage for girls, says PM Modi
Govt soon to decide on minimum age of marriage for girls, says PM Modi
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In