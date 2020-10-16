e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on wedding anniversary, reveals secret of their happily married life: ‘To eternity and beyond’

Kareena Kapoor wishes Saif Ali Khan on wedding anniversary, reveals secret of their happily married life: ‘To eternity and beyond’

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish husband Saif Ali Khan on their eighth wedding anniversary. She also shared a new photo featuring both of them.

bollywood Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 13:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan complete eight years of marriage.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan complete eight years of marriage.
         

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kapoor Kapoor cerebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a special post and a warm picture of the two of them. She also spelt out the secret of a happy marriage.

She wrote: “Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond.”

 

Many of their fans wrote in to wish them on the occasion. One said: “Congratulations u both look awsome together.Wish you a very happy wedding anniversary. Party hard.Stay blessed always.” Another said: “Lovely couple.”

Kareena and Saif married on October 16, 2012 after being in a relationship for a long time. Theirs was a simple marriage ceremony in Mumbai, attended only by immediate family members. The couple has often spoken about each other. Chatting with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan, Kareena has talked about the time when she told folks about wanting to marry Saif. She had said: “I’m just glad that people are doing things now and talking more about their love. When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, ‘He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?’ They were like, ‘Your career will be over.’ And I was like, ‘Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens.’”

Also read: Aditya Narayan dismisses reports that he’s ‘bankrupt’, says he was touched when industry friends offered financial help

Later, at the Hindustan Times summit in Delhi last year, Kareena had said how marrying Saif was the best decision of her life. She had said: “The decision to get married was...it is not a crime to be in love and if nobody wants to work with me because I am in love and I am married then don’t because I will do whatever I want. Everyone said your career is over and I said if it is so, be it. But this is what I want to do, this is the person I want to spend the rest of my life and I will do it. I think it the best decision I have made, as of now.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
Congress claims Vivek Oberoi-Sandip Ssingh angle to drugs case, demands NCB probe
Congress claims Vivek Oberoi-Sandip Ssingh angle to drugs case, demands NCB probe
Kejriwal writes to Centre seeking amendment in DU Act; says ready to start new colleges
Kejriwal writes to Centre seeking amendment in DU Act; says ready to start new colleges
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
Hyderabad: Locals hurl slippers at TRS MLA during his visit to flood-hit area
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In