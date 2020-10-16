Happy anniversary Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan: When she threatened her parents she will elope with Saif

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:44 IST

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary on Friday. The couple who have starred in multiple three films together--Agent Vinod, Omkara and Tashan--are also parents to their son Taimur and a second baby who will arrive soon.

Did you know that when Kareena told her parents--veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita--that she wanted a hush-hush wedding, away from media glare in 2012, they tried their best to reason with her against it. “We threatened that if they didn’t let us do it our way, we’d run away to London and get married alone,” she told Vogue magazine in an interview in 2013.

“Over the years of courtship and being together, we realized that there was no value left for anything. People just want to know what we’re eating, which designer I’m wearing, who we’ve invited. Saif and I decided that we wanted to keep the purest part of our relationship sacred. We followed protocol by going out on to the terrace and waving at the media after officially registering the marriage, but they didn’t need to know more than that,” she added.

Saif and Kareena make for one of the most loved couples of Bollywood but did you know many people warned Kareena against marrying Saif at the peak of her career. However, she was so in love, she did it anyway.

“The decision to get married was...it is not a crime to be in love and if nobody wants to work with me because I am in love and I am married then don’t because I will do whatever I want. Everyone said your career is over and I said if it is so, be it. But this is what I want to do, this is the person I want to spend the rest of my life and I will do it. I think it the best decision I have made, as of now,” she has said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019.

Also read: Aditya Narayan says all his money is gone, has only Rs 18K in his account ahead of wedding: ‘Will have to sell my bike’

Kareena and Saif are currently in Delhi with Taimur. She was there to shoot for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. They are staying with Saif’s mother Sharmila Tagore at the Pataudi Palace.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter